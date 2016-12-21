Fire Destroys Home In Hagerstown, Displaces Residents

The cause was accidental.



Hagerstown, Md (KM) No one was injured in a one-alarm house fire in Washington County Wednesday afternoon.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says 55 fire fighters responded at 1:35 PM to a two-story, wood frame duplex at 521 Antietam Drive in Hagerstown, and spent 35-minutes bringing the flames under control.

Damage is estimated at $75,000 to the structure, and $25,000 to the contents, but officials say the home is a total loss.

Investigators say the fire originated in the first floor kitchen and was due to unattended cooking.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants.

By Kevin McManus