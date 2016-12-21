Md. Company Relocates To WV

Countertop Solutions has a new facility in Falling Waters.

FALLING WATERS, W.Va. (AP) – A Maryland countertop manufacturer has relocated to West Virginia.

Countertop Solutions opened its facility in the Eastern Panhandle community of Falling Waters earlier this month. The West Virginia Department of Commerce says in a news release that the company broke ground on its manufacturing plant last year.

The company transferred 18 jobs from Maryland and expects to create five new positions. It makes and installs natural stone, quartz and solid surface countertops for commercial and residential customers.

The operations were transferred from a manufacturing facility in Hagerstown, Maryland, and a showroom in Williamsport, Maryland.

By Kevin McManus