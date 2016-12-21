Oakdale High Student Arrested For Bringing Gun To School

The Sheriff’s Office says the youth is charged as an adult.

Frederick, Md (KM) An Oakdale High School student has been charged as an adult after allegedly bringing a firearm to school. Robert Antoine Shirley, Junior, 17, was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon.

Shirley faces charges of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, possession of a regulated firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and reckless endangerment.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says it received word from school administrators that a student was in possession of a handgun. A teacher also received information from students that Shirley posted videos on social media showing him with the weapon.

Deputies and the school resource officer removed Shirley from his classroom without incident or injury, and and found a loaded handgun in his possession.

The Sheriff’s Office says there doesn’t appear to be any plans or threats associated with the student’s possession of the weapon.

By Kevin McManus