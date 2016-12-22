Bail Denied For Oakdale High Student Charged With Bringing A Gun To School

He will be held in a juvenile detention center.

Frederick, Md (KM) A Frederick County District Court Judge on Thursday denied bail for an Oakdale High student who brought a loaded handgun to school on Wednesday. But the judge agreed to hold Robert Antoine Shirley, Jr., 17, of Frederick, in a juvenile detention center until his trial, according to the Frederick News-Post.

Shirley was charged as an adult with firearms offenses when he was arrested on Wednesday.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Oakdale High after administrators reported a student had a handgun. They also say a teacher was told by other students Shirley posted videos of himself with the gun on social media.

The school resource officer and deputies removed Shirley from his classroom without incident or injury, and recovered a handgun on his person.

The Maryland Court Cases website says Shirley is charged with illegal possession ammunition, possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a dangerous weapon on school property and reckless endangerment.

On Thursday, security was stepped up at Oakdale High after Shirley’s arrest. There were concerns about the teenager’s friends posting threats and accusations on social media. But School System spokesman Michael Doerrer said the school is safe. “We do know of social media posts and social media chatter and social media rumors that are circulating right now. They’re circulating among students, among parents. Administrators at the school are aware of them. Law enforcement is aware of them,” says Doerrer.

“Unfortunately, in the age of social media, it’s too easy for people to spread unfounded, baseless rumors that really just serve to scare people,” he said. “And this is what we’re seeing now. And, unfortunately, this kind of thing happens frequently after you have any kind of incident in a school.”

