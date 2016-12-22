Emmitsburg Branch Library Closed Thurs. Due To Water Main Break

It will reopen on Tues., Dec. 27.



Emmitsburg, Md (KM) The Frederick County Public Library System says the Emmitsburg branch will be closed on Thursday due to a water main break. This leaves patrons without water service.

The water main break is located between South Seton Avenue and Route 15.

The Emmitsburg branch is expected to reopen at its normal hours on Tuesday.

All public libraries in Frederick County will be closed on Friday, December 23rd through Monday, December 26th for the Christmas holiday. They will also close their doors on January 1st and 2nd for New Year’s Day.

By Kevin McManus