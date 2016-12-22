Zillo has Listed Santa’s House.

Real estate sight Zillow.com has a listing for a ‘toy lover’s paradise’ at the North Pole.

While your kids impatiently wait for Santa to come this weekend, you can keep them occupied, at least for a few minutes, by showing them his home at the North Pole. The real estate site Zillow has created a listing for Mr. and Mrs. Claus’s house, so your littles can check out where Santa spends his downtime.

They say the three bedroom, two bathroom, 2,500 square foot cabin is a “toy lover’s paradise nestled on 25 idyllic acres at the North Pole – perfect for reindeer games.” According to the listing, St. Nick’s home was built in the 1800s, but it has all the modern-day amenities, thanks to a 2013 renovation.

Zillow also reports that “Over the river and through the woods is a state-of-the-art toy-making facility with workstations for 50 diminutive craftsmen.” Except without a photo of the toy shop, we don’t know what kind of working conditions those elves are dealing with. But it’s a good sign there aren’t any Christmas Elves Union pages demanding better wages, so Santa must be a pretty good boss.

The listing also includes a garage, “with space for Santa’s all-weather sleigh, and stables that board eight live-in reindeer, plus a bonus stall for red-nosed company, eagerly awaiting Christmas Eve.” But getting special treatment like that probably isn’t earning Rudolph any more reindeer friends.

One thing you’ll notice is missing from all the photos of the Claus cabin is any electronics. There’s not a TV or device in sight. So how do they watch “Elf” or “A Charlie Brown Christmas?” As cool as your kids think Santa’s house is, they really can’t imagine having no Internet access!

Source: Scary Mommy