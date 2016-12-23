5 Year old Maryland boy who’s fighting leukemia,gets his Make a wish and becomes a superhero

is a five-year-old from Maryland who’s fighting leukemia, but still wants to help others just like the superheroes he loves do. So when he got his wish from Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic he got to use his powers to be the superhero of his dreams.

Super Kaheem spent the day in the nation’s capital working on missions including saving Santa when he was stuck on a Ferris wheel, keeping the Grinch from stealing all the presents at The National Theater, and rescuing the DC sports mascots from a second floor balcony, with a little assistance from some DC firefighters.

And this little boy’s brave spirit was recognized with a shout-out from Vice President Joe Biden and The Rock, who cheered him on and wished him luck. Click here to support the Make A Wish foundation and help give the gift of a wish to a super kid like Kaheem.

