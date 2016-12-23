5 Year old Maryland boy who’s fighting leukemia,gets his Make a wish and becomes a superhero

Super Kaheem spent the day in the nation’s capital working on missions including saving Santa when he was stuck on a Ferris wheel, keeping the Grinch from stealing all the presents at The National Theater, and rescuing the DC sports mascots from a second floor balcony, with a little assistance from some DC firefighters.
And this little boy’s brave spirit was recognized with a shout-out from Vice President Joe Biden and The Rock, who cheered him on and wished him luck. Click here to support the Make A Wish foundation and help give the gift of a wish to a super kid like Kaheem.
Source: POPSUGAR