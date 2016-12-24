Attorney General Suing Nursing Home Company For Evicting Vulnerable Adults

Frosh accuses the company of evicting hundreds of vulnerable residents, in some cases dumping them in homeless shelters or unlicensed facilities.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is suing a Hyattsville-based nursing-home operator, contending it illegally kicked out residents to maximize payments from public health plans.

Frosh’s agency filed the civil lawsuit against Neiswanger Management Services Wednesday in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

CEO Mark Yost tells The Washington Post that the firm denies any wrongdoing.

The lawsuit contends the firm discharged patients without their consent once their Medicare coverage ran out, and without the planning the state requires for placing them in a safe, secure environment.

Frosh accuses the company of evicting hundreds of vulnerable residents, in some cases dumping them in homeless shelters or unlicensed facilities.

NMS operates homes in Hyattsville, Hagerstown, Annapolis and Silver Spring.

By: AP