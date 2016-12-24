Police Investigate Pedestrian Crash

Man walked into the roadway and was struck by a vehicle.



HAGERSTOWN, MD. (DG)-Maryland State Police are investigating an accident involving a car and a pedestrian Thursday night in Washington County.

Troopers responded to Rt 64 at Foxville Rd at 7:15 PM and found a man who was hit by Hyundai Sonata.

Investigators say David Tallant, 47, was traveling east on Rt 64 and slowed to make a turn onto Foxville Rd. Roger Wright, 55, was on the shoulder in the area of the intersection.

Wright walked into the travel portion of the roadway and was struck by the Hyundai. He was transported to Meritus Medical Center and is in critical, but stable condition.

Tallant was not injured in the accident.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

By: Dianah Gibson