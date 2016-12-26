Here is the list of words you say wrong?

Does it drive you crazy when people don’t pronounce words correctly? Sure a slip here and there is understandable, but there are always certain words that people just don’t seem to ever get right and it can certainly be aggravating.

Well, a now new report commissioned by the language app Babbel has revealed the 10 words and names that people have been mispronouncing all year, and some of them maybe surprising to you.

The Ten Most Mispronounced Words/Names of 2016

(with phonetic pronunciations)

Bowie [[BOH-ee]] – As in the late David Bowie

[[BOH-ee]] – As in the late David Bowie Breitbart [[BREYT-bart]] –The Conservative news outlet

[[BREYT-bart]] –The Conservative news outlet Cisgender [[sizz-JEN-der]] – Those with a gender identity that matches the sex they were assigned at birth

[[sizz-JEN-der]] – Those with a gender identity that matches the sex they were assigned at birth Hygge [[HUE-gah]] – A Danish term for a comfort that breeds contentment

[[HUE-gah]] A Danish term for a comfort that breeds contentment Marion Cotillard [[koh-TEE-yar]]– The Oscar-winning actress

[[koh-TEE-yar]]– The Oscar-winning actress Narcos [[NARK-ohs]] – The hot Netflix show

[[NARK-ohs]] – The hot Netflix show Nomophobia [[noh-MOH-pho-BEE-ah]] – Fear of being without your cellphone

[[noh-MOH-pho-BEE-ah]] – Fear of being without your cellphone Quinoa [[kee-NOH-ah or kee-NOO-ah]] – A healthy grain

[[kee-NOH-ah or kee-NOO-ah]] – A healthy grain Rattata [[RAT-ah-tah]] – A Pokémon Go character

[[RAT-ah-tah]] A Pokémon Go character Roald Dahl [[rohld daal]] – The author of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

[[rohld daal]] – The author of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” Zika [[zee-kuh]] – The virus you can get from mosquitos

Source: USA Today