Wind Advisory In Effect From 8 PM Mon. To 10 AM Tues.

Tuesday for ridgelines including the Catoctins and Blue Ridge.

Sterling, Va. (NWS) The National Weather Service in Baltimore Md/Washington has issued a wind advisory…which is in effect from 8 PM Monday evening to 10 AM EST Tuesday.

These strong winds Monday will be found at higher elevations, including the Catoctins in north central Maryland, and the Blue Ridge and Skyline Drive in Virginia.

* Timing…8 PM Monday until 10 AM tomorrow…highest in the early morning hours.

* Winds…southwest with gusts 40 to 50 mph.

* Impacts…gusty winds along ridgelines will blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

Power outages may result.

Precautionary/preparedness actions…

Winds this strong can make driving difficult…especially for

high profile vehicles. Be careful driving across ridgelines in

this area.

Some of the areas affected by this Wind Advisory include Frederick and Washington Counties in Maryland; western Loudon County, Virginia; and Jefferson County, West Virginia. Some of the affected cities include Frederick, Hagerstown and Ballenger Creek in Maryland; Charles Town and Shepardstown, West Virginia.

By the National Weather Service.