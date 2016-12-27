Fire Destroys Home In Frostburg

The State Fire Marshal says the cause was accidental.

Frostburg, Md (KM) Damage is estimated at $150,000 to the structure and $25,000 to the contents from a house fire Monday afternoon in Garrett County.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says 60-fire fighters responded to a one-story, single family dwelling with attached living space at 17825 Old National Pike in Frostburg at around 4:21 PM, and spend one-hour bringing the flames under control.

There were no injuries from this two-alarm fire.

Investigators say the fire originated in the attic area, and is being labeled accidental due to a flue malfunction in a woodstove.

They also says the home had smoke alarms, but they did not activate.

The owner is being assisted by his family.

By Kevin McManus