One Killed, One Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash

The crash occurred in the New Windsor area.

New Windsor, Md (KM) One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Carroll County.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies, fire and EMS personnel responded to Route 31 and Stone Chapel Road in New Windsor at around 8:48 for a collision between a Chevrolet HHR and a Honda Odyssey van. An HHR is a crossover SUV, according to a source on the internet.

A male occupant of the HHR was unconscious at the scene, and taken to Carroll Hospital Center where he died. A female occupant was transported to Shock Trauma where she’s in stable condition.

Deputies say an investigation indicates that the Chevy crossed the center line and struck the Honda.

Authorities say the names of those involved in the crash are not being released pending notification of next of kin. But the news release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says male in the HHR who died was 66-years of age and from Westminster. The female occupant is 46-years-old and also from Westminster.

By Kevin McManus