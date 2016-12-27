Part Of Ijamsville Rd To Open To Traffic In The Winter

There will be some minor construction going on at that time.



Frederick, Md (KM) Good news for motorists in Frederick County. The Office of Transportation Engineering says Ijamsville Road between Route 144 and Reichs Ford Road is open for traffic during the winter. But officials say some minor construction will take place, and there will be some one-lane closures during that time.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down for construction workers and equipment in the area.

The county says that area of Ijamsville Road will close again in the spring so crews can resume their construction work.

