Text Scam Targeting Carroll Co. Residents

It says they will be killed unless they provide money.



Westminster, Md (KM) The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several incidents where citizens have been threatened.

Authorities say some residents have received text messages from an unknown source or sources which tells them that they have been paid to kill them. But if they send money, the killings will not take place.

The victims have also been told not to contact the police.

The Sheriff’s Office advises citizens who receive these texts not to answer them, but to delete them.

Anyone who has information on this scam is asked to contact investigators. They can call MPD Mario Devivio at 410-386-2900.

By Kevin McManus