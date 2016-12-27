Washington Co. Man Charged With Arson

He was arrested after a fire damaged an apartment building.



Williamsport, Md. (KM) Arson and malicious burning are two of the charges filed against a Washington County man in connection with a structure fire on Monday. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says Karl William Daily, 43, was arrested at the scene following the blaze at a two-story apartment building at 16 North Conococheague Street in Williamsport.

30 fire fighters responded to the scene, and spent ten-minutes bringing the flames under control. No one was injured, but a family of three was temporarily displaced due to smoke inside their first-floor unit. The occupants of the second-story apartment and a basement unit were not displaced.

Investigators say Daily allegedly set two trash cans located on an access stairwell on fire following an earlier dispute with his girlfriend, where he threatened to burn the building down.

Damage from the fire is estimated $10,000.

Daily is charged with 1st-degree arson, 1st-degree malicious burning, 2nd-degree malicious burning, two counts of arson threat, two counts of arson of a trash container, five counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of malicious destruction of property.

He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center following his arrest.

By Kevin McManus

Karl William Daily