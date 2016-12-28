Teabow Farm In Walkersville To Be Featured On ‘Maryland Farm & Harvest’

It supplies milk to the Nestle plant in Laurel.



Frederick, Md. (KM) If you love ice cream, you’ll want to watch next week’s edition of “Maryland Farm and Harvest” on Maryland Public Television. Producer of the program, Sarah Sampson, says the Teabow Farm, located at 10,112 Glade Road in Walkersville, is one of several farms which supplies milk to the Nestle’s plant in Laurel. “This segment which the Teabow Farm is featured in, follows the milk from the dairy as it makes it way to Laurel, and becomes eventually, in this episode, Haagen Dazs Cookies and Cream Ice Cream.”

The program, which highlights the state’s agriculture industry, is wrapping up its fourth season on MPT. Sampson says this season, the show’s episodes describe to viewers how the food they purchase is prepared for sale at the supermarket. “Whenever we can showcase a brand like that and says that the product, the raw materials, come from Maryland farms, I think that’s very exciting for people,” she says.

Sampson says the Teabow Farm is a large facility with about 2300 cows. “They actually produce about 80,000 pounds of milk a day,” she says. “Basically, they don’t have any holding storage on the farm for the milk. So they just fill up the tanker truck. And when it’s full, it makes its way to Laurel. And they basically do one a day,” says Sampson.

Part of the program will show viewers the inside of the Nestle’s plant where the milk becomes ice cream. “It’s not always easy to get permission to bring a camera inside a facility like the Nestle facility,” says Sampson. “We worked with their PR people there. They suited us up and let us go in to see what they were doing.”

This edition of “Maryland Farm and Harvest” featuring the Teabow Farm will air on MPT on Tuesday, January 3rd at 7:00 PM. It will also be rebroadcast on Thursdays at 11:30 PM and Sundays at 6:00 AM. It’s also shown on MPT2 on Fridays at 7:00 PM.

The program is co-produced by the Maryland Department of Agriculture, with major funding from the Maryland Grain Producer’s Utilization Board.

