One Man Injured In A Shooting

Frederick, Md (KM) One person was taken to a hospital after he was shot at the Westwinds Apartments in Frederick Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Bruce Degrange with the Frederick Police says officers were dispatched at around 2:30 for a large fight in front of the Latino Market on Hillcrest Drive. “We were advised by people that called in that possibly and edged weapon and a firearm were involved in the fight,” he says.

The crowd scattered when police arrived.

Officers began a canvas using canines. They found a young man in the common area in the grass with a gunshot wound to the ankle. “That person was transported via ambulance to Meritus Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries,” says Lt. Degrange. No one else was hurt.

Police are searching for a suspect.

Lt. Degrange says it’s unknown at this time if this fight and shooting were gang-related.

Officers put up yellow tape around the area in front of the Latino Market, and there were police cars parked along Hillcrest Drive with lights flashing.

By Kevin McManus