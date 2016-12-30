AAA Expects Record Number of Travelers for New Year’s Holiday Despite Spike in Gas Prices

FREDERICK, Md. (KR) Despite the price of gas going up, AAA Mid-Atlantic says they expect to see record high numbers of travelers this holiday weekend. In the past week, fuel has risen three cents in Maryland. Christine Delise, with AAA, says the prices are much higher than they were last year.

“Prices are around 34 cents a gallon higher than this time last year. Last year, prices were around $1.98, $2.00 per gallon and that was because of lower crude oil prices,” said Delise.

She said there are easy ways to save on gas while traveling.

“Make sure your tires are properly inflated, accelerate gently, brake slowly, don’t carry a lot of items in your trunk that can heavy the load; that adds to fuel consumption,” said Delise.

Delise said the average in Frederick is $2.31 per gallon which is up six cents from last week. For more tips and tricks or information, visit www.AAA.com.