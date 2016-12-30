Frederick Police Urge Residents To Lock Vehicles, Garages

Authorities are investigating reports of thefts from vehicles.

Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police say they continue to receive reports from citizens about items being stolen from their vehicles, houses and garages. They include purses, credit cards, wallets, money, sunglasses, CD’s, GPS units, jewelry, cell phones, chargers, clothing and other valuables.

Authorities remind you to lock your cars, homes and garages, and park your vehicles in well-lit places. In addition, remove all valuables from your vehicle and install an alarm system in your home and car. Other recommendations include installing motion activated lighting and an alarm system around your home.

Police also say report any suspicious activity in your neighborhood.

By Kevin McManus