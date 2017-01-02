Howard County Teenager Killed

A 16-year-old girl is dead and her mother was hurt in an attack in their Ellicott City home.

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — Howard County police say a 16-year-old girl is dead and her mother was hurt in an attack in their Ellicott City home.

Officers say the alleged gunman, who is 15, is in critical condition after shooting himself in the head.

The department said in a news release that 52-year-old Suzanne Zaremba heard a scuffle in her daughter’s bedroom about 2 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say Zaremba went to Charlotte Zaremba’s bedroom and saw a man. Police say the man shot Suzanne and Charlotte Zaremba, then himself.

Charlotte Zaremba died at a local hospital; Suzanne Zaremba was treated and released.

Police say the alleged gunman is being treated for life-threatening injuries at Shock Trauma in Baltimore. Authorities say it is not clear if he has any connection to the victims.

By: AP