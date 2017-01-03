Brunswick, Md Woman Killed In Vehicle Crash In Va.

Her vehicle was hit head-on, according to authorities.

Leesburg, Va. (KM) A Brunswick, Maryland woman lost her life in a vehicle crash in Loudon County, Virginia Tuesday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says she was the driver of a Kia which was struck head-on by a Jeep Cherokee Sport along Route 15 south of Lucketts. The operator of the Kia lost her life at the scene. Her identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

Nathaniel Nelson, 26, of Charlottesville, Virginia was the driver of the Jeep. Deputies say Nelson was traveling southbound on Route 15 when he apparently fell asleep at the wheel. His vehicle crossed the center line and struck the Kia.

Nelson was taken to the Landsdowne Campus of Inova Loudon Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office has charged Nelson with reckless driving.

A passenger in the Jeep was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital with serious by non-life threatening injuries.

By Kevin McManus