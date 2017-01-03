Classmates Mourn Girl Killed In Home

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) – Classmates are mourning the death of a Maryland teenager who authorities say was fatally shot by a 15-year-old who then tried to kill himself.

Students at Howard High School in Ellicott City wore black on Monday in honor of 16-year-old Charlotte Zaremba, who was slain a day earlier.

School district spokesman John White says Charlotte was “a great spirit” with lots of friends. He says the district is providing counseling for students.

The Howard County Police Department says Charlotte’s mother heard a scuffle in her daughter’s bedroom early Sunday, went inside and saw the 15-year-old, who shot them both, then himself. Fifty-two-year-old Suzanne Zaremba was treated and released.

Authorities haven’t said whether the suspect knew the Zarembas.

Police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn said Monday he remains in critical condition at a Baltimore hospital.

