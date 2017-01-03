Elderly Woman Killed In Vehicle Crash In Frederick Co.

She ran into the path of a pickup truck on Rt. 15.

Frederick, Md (KM) An elderly Frederick woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night at Route 15 and Old Frederick Road.

State Police say Mary F. Carson, 87, was driving a Volkswagen which was stopped at a stop sign on Old Frederick Road north of Frederick city. She failed to yield right of way and pulled away from a stop sign on to Route 15 into the path of a Chevrolet pickup truck. Troopers say Carson was not restrained in her vehicle. She was ejected and pronounced dead.

The investigation into this crash is continuing, but State Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Tfc Kevin Carter, an Advance Collision Investigator with the Maryland State Police at the Frederick Barrack, is conducting the investigation.

By Kevin McManus