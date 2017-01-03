Police Looking For Suspects Who Stole Debit Card

Two female suspects stole a Visa debit card from an ATM at the Woodsboro Bank.



WOODSBORO, MD. (DG)-The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in identify two suspects who used a stolen debit card in Frederick County last year.

Police say on November 10, 2016, two female suspects stole a Visa debit card from an ATM at the Woodsboro Bank in Woodsboro, MD.

Shortly after it was stolen, the suspects use the victim’s Visa card at various locations throughout Frederick County. Purchases were made at the High’s in Woodsboro, the Food Lion in New Market, and the CVS in Walkersville.

If you have any information on their identities, you are asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s office at (301) 600-4131.

By: Dianah Gibson