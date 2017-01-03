Teenager Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash

It occurred Tuesday morning.

Westminster, Md (KM) A 17-year-old Westminster girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says the teenager was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt near 1078 Sullivan Road in Westminster when she failed to negotiate a right curve. Her vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Freightliner truck. After the collision, both vehicles traveled off the roadway and on the grassy areas of the southbound shoulder.

The girl was taken to Carroll Hospital Center where she was pronouned dead. The Sheriff’s Office has not released her name.

The operator of the truck, identified as Donnie Antwon Williams, 36, of Baltimore, was not hurt.

The investigation into this crash is continuing, and anyone who has information on this incident is asked to contact Corporal Miller at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 410-396-5900.

By Kevin McManus