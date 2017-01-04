Carroll County Deputies Arrest Man Using Counterfeit Money in Union Bridge

UNION BRIDGE, Md. (KR) Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man after he used counterfeit money in Union Bridge.

On December 27th, 2016, Deputies started an investigation after a local business said counterfeit money was used.

Authorities identified a possible suspect during the investigation and arrested 29 year-old, Blake Evans from Union Bridge. Deputies caught Evans using two counterfeit $5-dollar bills at Esquire Liquors on December 29th, 2016.

Blake is charged with possession of forged money, theft, theft scheme, and currency manufacturing with intent to defraud.

Anyone with information is asking to contact Detective Corporal Dustin Boone at 410-386-2930.