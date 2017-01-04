SHA Pre-Treating Roads In Anticipation Of Snow

The winter precipitation is expected on Thurs. night through early Fri. morning.

Annapolis, Md (KM). Even though the snow has not yet arrived, the Maryland State Highway Administration has its trucks out on the roads. Spokesman Charlie Gischlar says crews are pre-treating the highways. “We apply this liquid salt brine down which is 27% salt and the rest is water, and it’s allowed to dry,” he says. “It’s helps prevent that initial bonding of snow and ice to the pavement. It makes more of slushy type situation instead of anything totally frozen.”

Gischlar says it makes highways less slippery.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance of snow beginning on Thursday at around 4:00 PM. During the overnight hours, it’s expected to snow up to 4:00 AM on Friday. An inch of accumulation is possible, meteorologists say.

The snow could have an impact on the Friday morning commute, but the skies are expected to be partly sunny the rest of the day, with the temperature reaching to 32-degrees.

Gischlar says it would be a good idea to wait until the weather clears up before heading out. “If you don’t have to go out, don’t risk it. Let us get out there and treat the roads,” he says. “If you do have to go out, just take it slow on ice and snow. And let our crews pass you by and let them get out ahead of the storm.”

If you’re driving in the snow, it’s important to slow down, no matter the posted speed limit. “The speed limits are set for the ideal dry conditions. And those circumstances are not ideal. So definitely slow down,” says Gischlar.

By Kevin McManus