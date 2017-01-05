Frederick County Public Schools Cancels Thursday Evening Activities

FCPS officials say it’s due to the forecast of inclement weather.

Frederick, Md. (KM). The budget presentation scheduled for for Thursday night by Frederick County Superintendent of Schools. Dr. Theresa Alban has been canceled due to the forecast of inclement weather. It has been rescheduled for Monday, January 9th at 7:00 PM.

FCPS officials say all school system and community-group activities scheduled for Thursday evening have been canceled.

Daycare centers operating out of local public schools will make their own decisions regarding whether to close of stay open. That also includes school-based Parks and Recreation programs in school gyms.

By Kevin McManus