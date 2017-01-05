One Killed In Vehicle Crash On Rt. 15 Thurs. Morning

The crash involved a trash truck.



Frederick, Md. (KM) A Myersville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Frederick Thursday morning.

State Police say John Chen, 43, was driving a trash truck along Route 15 south of Motter Avenue in lane number two.

Troopers say he changed lanes, moving into the slow shoulder. Chen’s trash truck struck a Toyota Sienna which was parked and unattended along the slow shoulder. The impact caused Chen to lose control of his vehicle, which crossed all lanes of northbound Route 15. It then left the roadway and overturned.

Chen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Route 15 southbound was closed for about three hours following this crash.

By Kevin McManus