Snow Emergency Plan In Effect In Frederick County

Frederick, Md (KM). The Maryland State Police have put the Snow Emergency Plan in effect as of 8:00 PM Thursday. That means motorists who venture out should have snow tires or chains on their vehicles. Studded tire are permitted between Nov. 1st and Mar. 31st.

When a Snow Emergency Plan is in effect, motorists may not park a vehicle on a Snow Emergency Route.

The following roads are designated as Snow Emergency Routes:

U.S. Route 15

U.S. Route 15 (Business)

U.S. Route 40

U.S. Route 40 (Alternate)

U.S. Route 340

MD Route 17

MD Route 26

MD Route 27

MD Route 28

MD Route 31

MD Route 75

MD Route 76

MD Route 79

MD Route 80

MD Route 85

MD Route 140

MD Route 144FA

MD Route 180

MD Route 194

Interstate 70

Interstate 270

State Police will notify citizens once the Snow Emergency Plan has been lifted.

By Kevin McManus