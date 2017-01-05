Snow Emergency Plan In Effect In Frederick County

Vehicles must have snow tires or chains when traveling.
Frederick, Md (KM). The Maryland State Police have put the Snow Emergency Plan in effect as of 8:00 PM Thursday. That means motorists who venture out should have snow tires or chains on their vehicles. Studded tire are permitted between Nov. 1st and Mar. 31st.
When a Snow Emergency Plan is in effect, motorists may not park a vehicle on a Snow Emergency Route.
The following roads are designated as Snow Emergency Routes:
U.S. Route 15
U.S. Route 15 (Business)
U.S. Route 40
U.S. Route 40 (Alternate)
U.S. Route 340
MD Route 17
MD Route 26
MD Route 27
MD Route 28
MD Route 31
MD Route 75
MD Route 76
MD Route 79
MD Route 80
MD Route 85
MD Route 140
MD Route 144FA
MD Route 180
MD Route 194
Interstate 70
Interstate 270
State Police will notify citizens once the Snow Emergency Plan has been lifted.
By Kevin McManus