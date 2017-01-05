State Police Investigate the Death Of A Man

The body was found on a logging road near Barton.

State police say homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the forested mountains of western Maryland.

Spokesman Greg Shipley said Wednesday that the body was found on a logging road near Barton, about 140 miles from Baltimore. Shipley says there were signs of trauma on the body.

He says police are still trying to confirm the man’s identity. Shipley says the state medical examiner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Maryland Natural Resources Police say a state police helicopter crew found the man’s body Wednesday morning shortly after a woman with whom he had been seen the previous evening walked out of the woods, suffering from hypothermia.

Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson says both were in their early 20s.

By: AP