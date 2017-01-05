Suspicious Death Under Investigation In Charles Town

Woman found deceased in a grassy area near Walmart Shopping Center.



Charles Town, WV. (KM) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia is investigating a suspicious death.

Deputies along with fire and rescue personnel responded Thursday morning at 11:40 to the Walmart Shopping Center on Patrick Henry Way in Charles Town for an unconscious person. A passerby called authorities after noticing a woman lying in a grassy area who did not appear to be breathing.

Investigators say the woman, believed to be in her mid-40’s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was taken to the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

The Sheriff’s Office says her death is considered suspicious and is under investigation as a homicide.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 304-728-3205.

By Kevin McManus