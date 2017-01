Suspicious Death Under Investigation In Charles Town

Woman found deceased in a grassy area near Walmart Shopping Center.



Charles Town, WV. (KM) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia is investigating a suspicious death.

Deputies along with fire and rescue personnel responded Thursday morning at 11:40 to the Walmart Shopping Center on Patrick Henry Way in Charles Town for an unconscious person. A passerby called authorities after noticing a woman lying in a grassy area who did not appear to be breathing.

Investigators say the woman, believed to be in her mid-40’s, was pronounced dead at the scene. ┬áHer body was taken to the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

The Sheriff’s Office says her death is considered suspicious and is under investigation as a homicide.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 304-728-3205.

By Kevin McManus