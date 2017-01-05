Winter Weather Advisory In Effect This Evening

…Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6 PM this evening to

5 AM EST Friday…

Sterling, Va. (NWS) The National Weather Service in Baltimore Md/Washington has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow… which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 5 AM EST Friday.

* Precipitation type…snow.

* Accumulations…1 to 2 inches.

* Timing…snow will overspread the area early this evening and

continue through tonight.

* Impacts…travel may become difficult due to reduced

visibilities and snow covered and icy roads.

* Winds…southwest 5 mph…becoming northwest.

* Temperatures…low to mid 30s dropping into the upper 20s this

evening.

Precautionary/preparedness actions…

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow

covered roads and limited visibilities…and use caution while

driving.

The areas under the Winter Weather Advisory include Frederick and Carroll Counties, and Northwest Montgomery and Northwest Howard Counties.

By The National Weather Service