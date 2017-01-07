Frederick Man Arrested On Drug Offenses

He was apprehended following a traffic stop.

Frederick, Md. (KM) A Frederick man was arrested Thursday afternoon on drug charges. Izaiaha M. Smothers, 26, was taken into custody in the area of Hope Circle and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Officers say they responded to that area at around 4:09 PM after receiving complaints of drug activity. They located a vehicle and individual matching the description provided by an anonymous caller.

Police say Smothers was arrested after officers detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from his person.

A drug-sniffing dog was called to the scene, indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle. A search netted marijuana and cocaine.

Smothers is charged with possession of marijuana; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of cocaine; possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

By Kevin McManus

Izaiaha Smothers