Two Arrested After Crash With Stolen Vehicle

One was a juvenile, the other an adult.



Westminster, Md (KM) An adult and a juvenile have been charged with burglary and theft offenses.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded at around 4:25 AM Friday to Choice Court in Westminster to investigate a stolen vehicle. It was a dark blue 2012 Nissan Altima which had been taken overnight.

At around 6:57 AM that morning, a deputy on routine patrol spotted that vehicle traveling without its headlights illuminated, and tried to initiate a traffic stop. But the vehicle sped away along Route 140. It then headed to Ralph Street and East Green Street in Westminster, which is where the driver lost control of the car, and struck a pole and two parked vehicles.

Four individuals inside fled, but were apprehended with the help of Westminster Police and the Maryland State Police.

Richard Lee Gibson,18, of Finksburg, and a 16-year-old male from Westminster were arrested and charged with 1st, 2nd and 3rd-degree burglary, theft less than $1,000, theft scheme and being a rogue and vagabond.

The Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old boy from Westminster is not being charged because he was picked up after the crimes had been committed. He has been returned to the custody of his parents.

A 16-year-old boy also from Westminster who was inside the car is not being charged at this time, authorities say.

The investigation into this incident continues. Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call Detective Owens at 410-386-2571, or the Anonymous TIPS Hotline at 1-888-399-TIPP (8477).

By Kevin McManus