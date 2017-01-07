Two Indictments Handed Down By Frederick County Grand Jury

Their cases now move to Circuit Court for trial.

Frederick, Md (KM) Only two indictments were unsealed Friday by the Frederick County Grand Jury.

Eyituoyo Otubu, 26, of Frederick was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and psilocybins, possession of heroin and psilocybins, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Otubu was arrested on December 5th after police officers found a packet of heroin, a bag of mushrooms and other drugs at his home on Harris Place.

The other indictment was against Orlin Misael Rivera-Delarosa, 27, of Frederick. He was charged with 2nd-degree rape and two counts of failing to comply with a peace order for incidents which occurred between June 26th and October 30th of last year.

These indictments move these cases to the Circuit Court where a trial date will be scheduled.

By Kevin McManus