Two WWII-Era Fuses Disposed Of Safely

No one was hurt.

.

Myersville, Md (KM) Some World War II-era fuses were disposed of safely on Friday by the State Fire Marshal’s Office Bomb Squad.

Technicians responded to a home at 10306 Harmony Road in Myersville late in the afternoon after being contacted by the owner, who asked that the fuses be checked out. Diagnostics were conducted and it was determined they were live.

The fuses were later transported to Washington County for emergency disposal. The Halfway Volunteer Fire Company stood by while the two fuses were rendered harmless.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office say the fuses were passed down from family members who previously worked in a munitions plant.

There were no injuries from this incident.

By Kevin McManus