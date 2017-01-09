20-Year Old Arrested On Drug & Weapons Charges

Frederick Police arrested a man on drug and weapons charges this past weekend.

FREDERICK, MD. (DG)-Frederick Police arrested a man Sunday evening carrying a loaded handgun and being in possession of over 10 grams of marijuana.

While conducting a welfare check in the area of Linden Ave, officers located a vehicle occupied by two individuals. During their investigation police found the occupants were in possession of marijuana in excess of 10 grams. The driver of the vehicle, Deegar Fuller, was in possession of a loaded handgun.

Both were arrested. The second suspect is a juvenile.

Fuller has been charged with possession of marijuana over 10 grams, possession of handgun under the age of 21, and wear, carry, and transport of a handgun in a vehicle and on person.

By: Dianah Gibson