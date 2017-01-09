Flying Dog Finalizes Purchase Of City-Owned Land For New Brewery

It recorded the deed last month.

Frederick, Md (KM) The purchase by Flying Dog Brewery of 31.69-acres of land near Frederick Municipal Airport has been finalized. The City of Frederick in a news release on Monday said the company recorded its deed for the purchase on December 29th, 2016.

Flying Dog bought Bowman Farm Lot 15 to construct a 150,000 square-foot state-of-the-art brewery and a farm brewery. The price was $2.55-million dollars.

“The Bowman Farm property was a somewhat complex transactions, but right from the start, the City of Frederick moved the process along expeditiously while protecting the interests of the City. We tremendously appreciate everyone’s assistance,” says Jim Caruso, CEO of Flying Dog Brewery, in a statement.

The Board of Aldermen agreed to the sale in September, 2015.

The company plans to build a state-of-the-art brewery and a farm brewery. It currently operates a facility at 4607 Wedgewood Boulevard in Frederick.

“Manufacturing is an important industry sector for the CIty of Frederick, and we are excited that Flying Dog Brewery is expanding and adding jobs right here in Frederick, ” said Richard Griffin, Director of Economic Development for Frederick City, in a statement.

The City of Frederick acquired Bowman Farm Lot 15 in 2008 under the administration of Mayor Jeff Holtzinger for $5.4-million. It was deemed critically important to support infrastructure at Frederick Municipal Airport. But after the completion of the infrastructure projects for the airport, the property was no longer needed and described as excess by the City.

“Flying Dog’s plan is the best possible outcome from the Bowman Farm property,” said Mayor Randy McClement, in a statement. It’s “available land being put to efficient use in a way that expands a solid local business, creates job opportunities and enhances the city’s appeal in general. IT’s a win-win for the economy, taxpayers and beer lovers.”

By Kevin McManus