Job Hunt January 9, 2017

Ten new jobs just listed from Frederick County Work Force Services.



HVAC Mechanic (586744)

The HVAC Mechanic is responsible for: 1) Installing, operating, maintaining and repairing heating ventilations, air conditioning, refrigeration and auxiliary equipment, 2) disassembling units and restore to operating conditions, 3) repairing or replacing condensers, compressors, pumps, valves, motors, bearings, belts, 3) inspecting and testing refrigeration systems, 4) reading and interpreting blueprints, shop drawings and technical manuals, and much more.

Community Outreach Coordinator (589442)

The Community Outreach Coordinator will be building relationships and partnering with people in the community to identify areas where housing and community development solutions can intersect. You will be critical in helping meet the needs in the community by planning, coordinating, and implementing projects like Neighborhood Revitalization in our community. This opportunity is an AmeriCorp supported position.

Machine Operator (585867)

The Operator will prepare and operate the Xerox, IBM, and/or OCE equipment by reviewing job specifications, making equipment adjustments and performing on-going quality checks. Should have good math, mechanical problem-solving skills, computer experience, and an ability to stand for duration of 12-hour shift.

Driver Leader II (582560)

Primary purpose and essential functions: Lead a fleet of drivers. The position is full-time with full benefits. Job Overview

Lead and retain a designated fleet of drivers.

Lead a minimum fleet of 50 manned tractors; for Shuttle Driver Leaders only-lead a fleet of at least 40 daycabs/Over-The-Road (OTR) tractors.

Establish a good working relationship with each driver.

Work with planning personnel to obtain loads for their fleet and dispatches drivers.

Manage drivers’ availability to maximize productivity of their fleet.

Perform A.M. and P.M. checks on trucks and note daily.

Perform monthly driver reviews within the first 30 days of of a driver being upgraded to solo status or 30 days of employment for experienced drivers in order to measure and record performance. After initial review, perform quarterly.

Commercial Drywall Estimator (580853)

We are a growing commercial drywall contractor looking to hire a full time estimator to service the Maryland/Northern Virginia/DC markets. If you would like to be part of our team, and earn competitive industry pay, you must have the following qualifications to be considered for the position: High School Diploma or equivalent, OST & QUICK BID Proficient, The ability to proficiently provide estimates, and valid driver’s license and transportation.

Outside Sales Rep. (580974)

DIRECTV Commercial and Residential Field Sales. Part-time and Full-time positions available.

It is only a commission based job (Excellent Bi-Weekly Commission Paid Per Each Sale Installed)

Logistics Coordinator (586865)

En-Net has an immediate opening as a Logistics Administrator for our Back Office Team located at our headquarters. The Back Office Team provides support to the Sales Team and is responsible for a variety of processes including, but not limited to, order processing, purchasing, invoicing, vendor payments, shipping and logistics. The team works as a collective unit to keep operations moving forward and ensure that our customers (internal and external) receive excellent service.

Automotive Technician (589886)

IMMEDIATE NEED for ASE Certified Auto-Technician

Some duties include:

Inspect vehicles for damage and record findings so that necessary repairs can be made.

Estimate costs of vehicle repair.

Troubleshoot fuel, ignition, and emissions control systems, using electronic testing equipment.

Repair, overhaul, or adjust automobile brake systems.

Test electronic computer components in automobiles to ensure proper operation.

Requirements:

· HS diploma/GED

· ASE Certification

· clean driving record

· able to pass a background check

· have your own your tools

Residential Movers- Associate (589916)

IMMEDIATE Need for residential movers with:

· Great customer service skills,

· patience to work with a senior population

· good decision making skills

· problem solving skills

Some duties will include: Move customers personal belongings and/or other materials to and from home/storage by hand or using trucks and other equipment. Appropriately sort cargo before loading and unloading. Attach identifying tags to containers/boxes or mark them with identifying information.

Read work orders or receive oral instructions to determine work assignments or material or equipment needs. Stack cargo in locations or trucks appropriately, using pallets or cargo boards.

Production Supervisor (589771)

Supervises and coordinates activities of workers engaged in producing quality products.

Essential Skills, Duties and Responsibilities:

* Coach, counsel, train and develop employee skills.

* Review work schedules and production schedules for optimum results.

* Lead and motivate employees to maximize productivity and minimize operating costs.

* Ensure that products are produced at an acceptable quality level.

* Drive department compliance with established safety, GMP, and QCP training and ensure compliance with all company policies, plant rules and all regulatory agencies.

* Participate in and lead LEAN manufacturing activities as needed

* Conduct routine safety and sanitation inspections to promote employee safety and good housekeeping.

