Man Killed After Jumping Off Over-Pass

The man jumped from an I-81 over-pass in Berkeley County.



MARTINSBURG, WV (DG)-The Berkeley County Sheriffs Office in West Virginia is investigating an incident where a man fell from a bridge overpass early Saturday morning.

Shortly before 2 AM, the Berkeley County 911-Dispatch received reports that a man had fallen from the I-81 overpass bridge at exit 16 into the northbound lanes of travel. Shortly after the initial call, dispatch received word that the man had been struck by a tractor-trailer.

Arriving rescue crews found a man dead at the scene.

Police say the incident is still under investigation and they’re asking anybody with the information about this situation to give them a call at (304)267-7000.

By: Dianah Gibson