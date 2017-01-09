Police Make Arrest On Local Armed Robberies

Police arrest three men for several armed robberies in Frederick County



MYERSVILLE, MD. (DG)-Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office arrested three 19-year-old men in connection with a string of armed robberies in the area.

Deputies were dispatched to an armed robbery at the Sunoco in Myersville on December 29th around 1:20 a.m. Their investigation revealed two suspects entered the store and displayed handguns. The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Shortly after that robbery, deputies were dispatched to another armed robbery at the Royal Farms in Urbana. The suspects matched the description from the previous armed robbery in Myersville. Deputies said they fled the scene again with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A week later, on January 7th, deputies responded to an armed robbery at the McDonald’s in Myersville. Two suspects entered the restaurant with handguns and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Deputies said witnesses provided descriptions that matched the previous two armed robberies.

Later that day, police pulled over the suspect’s vehicle on Interstate 70.

Deandre Proctor, Deniro Southern-Robinson, and Joshua Potter have all been charged with armed robbery, theft, firearm use during a felony or violent crime, and first and second-degree assault.

Deniro Southern-Robinson

By: Dianah Gibson