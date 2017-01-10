Freezing Rain Advisory In Effect From 6 PM This Evening To 1 AM EST Wednesday

Drivers urged to be cautious.

Sterling, Va. (NWS) The National Weather Service in Baltimore

Md/Washington has issued a Freezing Rain Advisory…which is in effect from 6:00 pm this evening to 1:00 am EST |Wednesday.

* Hazard types…freezing rain.

* Ice accumulations…less than a tenth-inch.

* Timing…spreading west to east between 6pm and 9pm. Gradually

changing to rain between 10pm and 1am, initially east of the

Blue Ridge and along the Appalachians…and lingering the

longest in the Shenandoah Valley.

* Impacts…ice accumulation on any untreated surface. roads and

walkways will be slippery.

* Winds…south 10 to 15 mph. gusts along the ridges tops up to

30 mph.

* Temperatures…upper 20s and lower 30s.

Precautionary/preparedness actions…

A Freezing Rain Advisory means that periods of freezing rain or

freezing drizzle will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for

slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving.

By the National Weather Service