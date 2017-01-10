Police Identify Two Suspects In Westwinds Shooting

They remain at large.

Frederick, Md. (KM) Frederick Police have filed charges against two suspects in connection with a shooting late last month at the Westwinds Apartments. Jose Douglas Castaellanos-Hernandez, 29, is charged with one count each of 1st-degree assault, 2nd-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Eduardo Francisco Urbina-Rodriguez, 18, is charged with one count each of 1st-degree assault and conspiracy to commit 1st-degree assault.

Investigators say the two remain at large and could be outside of the Frederick area. Anyone who knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact Frederick Police. They can call Detective Kevin Forrest at 301-600-6219. If citizens wish to remain anonymous, they can call the Department’s Tip Line at 301-600-TIPS (8477).

Authorities say on December 29th, a large fight occurred in front of the Latino Market on Hillcrest Drive. Those involved fled the scene before officers arrived. The victim was found in the area with a gunshot wound to the ankle. He was taken to Meritus Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation into the case identified Castellanos-Hernandez and Urbina-Rodriguez as the suspects. Police say Detective Forrest applied for charges in this case, and arrest warrants were for the two men.

By Kevin McManus