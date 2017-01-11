Former Md. Resident Sentenced For Producing Child Pornography

He will also be placed on lifetime supervised release.

Baltimore, Md. (KM) A former Maryland resident will be spending a long time in federal prison for producing child pornography. In U-S District Court in Baltimore on Wednesday, Christopher Michael Salisbury, 38, of Long Beach, California, was sentenced to 60-years behind bars. He will also be placed on lifetime supervision when he’s released, and must pay a $250,000 fine.

The US Attorney’s Office for Maryland says Salisbury sexually abused two children between 2006 and 2013 when he lived in Maryland. Federal officials say he started with the kids when they were 5-years old, and produced images of himself and the children engaging in sex. Salisbury used video and photo editing software to assemble many of these videos documenting the sexual abuse of the victims.

In addition, federal authorities say Salisbury accessed the internet through the “dark web,” a network specifically designed for facilitate anonymous communication. He used this network to find and join a hidden website whose purpose was to advertise and distribute child pornography. Salisbury also used this hidden website to view, download, receive and collect thousand of images of videos of child pornography, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

He was arrested on November 19th, 2015.

The US Attorney’s Office for Maryland says this case was brought about as part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide effort launched by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

As part of his sentence, Salisbury is required to register as a sex offender.

By Kevin McManus