Frederick Man Sentenced For Sexual Abuse Of A Minor

FREDERICK, MD (DG)-A Frederick man is headed to prison for sexual abuse of a young girl.

Frederick County States Attorney Charlie Smith said Trenton Thompson, 49, was sentenced on Tuesday to 20 years in prison, with all but 12-years suspended.

Thompson was convicted last November for sexual abuse of a minor after prosecutors say he had several sexual encounters with the girl.

“He was sentenced for actually having intercourse with his girlfriend’s daughter who unfortunately was age 12 when it began,” Smith said.

The abuse continued until the girl was 13.

“This is a situation where unfortunately, our victim was pretty terrified of the situation, was hesitant to testify at trial, which is often times a hurdle that we need to over-come in these types of cases and we did,” Smith said.

After he is released from prison, Thompson will be on five-years supervised probation, and must register as a sex offender for life.

By: Dianah Gibson