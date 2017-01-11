Monrovia Man Sentenced For Possessing Child Pornography

He must undergo sex offender treatment.



Frederick, Md (KM) A sentence of 25 years incarceration with all but 18-months suspended was handed down on Tuesday to a Monrovia. Ryan Doyle Sneddon, 20, pleaded guilty last year to five counts of possession of child pornography.

In addition to his time behind bars, Sneddon will also be placed on five-years supervised probation after he’s released, and will undergo sex offender treatment. He must have no unsupervised contact with minors.

“It was not a felony case so there wasn’t indication that he was distributing it or manufacturing it. So it’s a simple possession case, but nevertheless, one that he’s going to do a year and half in jail. So a pretty substantial sentence for Mr. Ryan Sneddon,” says State’s Attorney Charlie Smith.

Sneddon was arrested in 2015 after Frederick County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a search of his home, and found child pornographic images on his media devices. Law enforcement did the search after receiving a tip.

Even though it’s not a felony, Smith says his office takes a dim view of these cases. “It’s sad because people like this who possess child pornography have to realize that they are fueling an industry for abuse, fueling an industry where these kids are being sexually abused, where it’s being recorded, where it’s being photographed. And that’s why we need to treat it as harshly as we can,” he says.

By Kevin McManus