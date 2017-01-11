Police Investigating Armed Robbery Of Gas Station In Big Pool

Suspect got away with cash.



BIG POOL, MD. (DG)-Maryland State Police are investigating the armed robbery of the AC&T Gas Station in Washington County.

Troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack responded to the gas station on Big Pool Rd for a reported armed robbery shortly after 12 AM Wednesday.

Investigators say a suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’08-5-10’ tall, and weighing around 180 pounds. He was wearing a brown jacket with brown fur on the hood , blue jeans, and a black ski mask.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery to call 301-766-3839.

By: Dianah Gibson