Two Dead After Being Stabbed Outside Montgomery County Mall

WHEATON, Md. (AP) – Montgomery County Police say two men are dead after a stabbing outside a suburban mall. Authorities say a suspect in the stabbings is at large.

Officers were called to the Westfield Wheaton Mall in Wheaton about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities say two men were found suffering from stab wounds outside the Hollister clothing store.

Police say both men were taken to a local hospital, where both died.

Detectives say a suspect fled the scene, but did not give a description. Officers the stabbings, which they say resulted from an altercation, weren’t random.

